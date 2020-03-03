Racist graffiti using 'n-word' found spray painted on Walt Whitman High School campus in Montgomery County

The head of Walt Whitman High School says racist graffiti was found spray painted on the school's Montgomery County campus over the weekend.

In a letter to parents and students, Principal Robert Dodd said that police were notified on Sunday after graffiti using the 'n-word' was discovered. It is not clear where on campus the graffiti was found.

"I want to emphasize as strongly as possible that hate crimes will not be tolerated in the Walt Whitman High School community," Dodd's message read. "If it is discovered that our students were involved, they will receive serious school-based consequences and may face additional charges from Montgomery County Police."

The school is partnered with the Anti-Defamation League and earlier this year implemented the No Place for Hate program, Dodd said. He also said weekly OneWhitman sessions with students provide opportunities to discuss race and racism. Wednesday's meeting, he said, will discuss how hate speech in the community impacts the school.

"Every student deserves to feel like Whitman is their school and is a safe and welcoming place to thrive," Dodd said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to create a positive school culture and we value your continued support."

In April 2019, two students at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda reportedly posted an image to social media of themselves in blackface and used the 'n-word' in the description of the photos.