Rachel Morin murder: Police release sketch of suspect

The Harford County Sheriff's Office released sketches of a suspect in the murder of Rachel Morin in August.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was jogging on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5., when she vanished. She was found dead the next afternoon in what authorities have described as a "criminal homicide."

Police in August were able to connect DNA from the scene to a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles from March. The suspect in that assault has yet to be positively identified.

"Over the last six months, detectives have conducted more than 100 interviews and followed up on more than 1,000 tips. Their investigation has led them to seven different states with ten federal, state, and local agencies assisting. Thousands of bilingual flyers have been distributed in Maryland and California," said the Harford County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. "This investigation has not slowed or stalled."

There is a $35,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"Remember Rachel, remember the area she was in," said Captail Andy Lane. "If anyone remembers anything moving forward, those small details can be the details that break the case open."