Quince Orchard High School on heightened security after social media threat

article

Quince Orchard High School in Montgomery County has strengthened its security on Friday after a threat was made on social media, according to officials.

In a letter sent to Quince Orchard students, staff and parents, the school in said a post on social media showed a weapon and a caption telling students not to come to school.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

School officials said it’s unclear if the post was specifically directed at Quince Orchard High School, but the Montgomery County Police Department has been contacted out of an abundance of caution and authorities are investigating the threat.

There will be an additional police presence and added security on Friday at the school in Gaithersburg as a precaution, according to school officials.