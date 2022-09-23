Questions arise regarding youth curfew in Prince George's County

Questions are arising about Prince George's County’s mandatory curfew for young people after a county leader reported the majority of teen crime happens during the day.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy spoke at the "Our Streets, Our Future" gun violence prevention event Thursday where she said the majority of teen offenses happen between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Braveboy discussed the importance of keeping kids in school, cutting down on truancy, and getting kids jobs after school.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with people in the community Friday. Some said parents should be held more responsible for their children’s whereabouts and actions. Others said imposing the curfew seemed like a rushed decision.

The curfew began earlier this month. Under the curfew rules, those under 17-years-old will have to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and just before midnight (11:59 p.m.) to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.