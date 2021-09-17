QR code available for Virginia vaccinated; Dulles Town Center COVID-19 vaccination site to reopen

Virginia residents can now show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination by using a QR code.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Virginia Department of Health announced earlier this week that - instead of a paper card or app – residents can use a digital or printed barcode for vaccine confirmation when needed.

"QR codes will help improve the consistency and security of vaccination information while protecting individual privacy," said a statement released by VDH officials.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Anyone vaccinate in Virginia can go online to virginia.gov to get their vaccination record with QR code and then save it to their phone.

Advertisement

Beginning today, the COVID-19 vaccination site at Dulles Town Center will reopen by appointment only. The Virginia Department of Health says they are reopening the facility in preparation of vaccine booster doses and for possible vaccination of children ages 5-12.