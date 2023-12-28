Manassas teacher grabs and drags 9-year-old student from one classroom to another

A Prince William County teacher was charged with assault and battery after grabbing and dragging a 9-year-old student.

Officers conducted an investigation into an alleged assault by a teacher against a student that was reported to have occurred at Marshall Elementary School located at 12505 Kahns Rd in Manassas on November 29.

According to officers, the student was grabbed and dragged by a teacher, from one classroom inside the school to another. The incident was reported to the police later that evening. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The accused has been identified as 60-year-old Christine Annette Mitchell,. She has been charged with assault and battery.