Purple Line light rail vehicle unveiled in Maryland months after opening delayed to winter 2027

Officials unveiled the first Purple Line light rail vehicle Thursday, several months after Maryland officials delayed the opening of the transit line to the winter of 2027.

The 142-foot-long vehicle was displayed at a Prince George’s County facility in Hyattsville. Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, MTA Administrator Holly Arnold, and other officials celebrated the milestone.

In March, officials announced that the 16-mile light rail project connecting Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties will open in the winter of 2027, five years later than initially planned.

"This project is critical to the region. It is going to be a game changer when it opens, and we’re really just pushing through this period to get to that point," Arnold told FOX 5 at the time.

Altogether, the project will now cost about $10 billion, despite being initially budgeted for $5.6 billion back in 2016.