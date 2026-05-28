Social Security June payment schedule: Here’s when recipients get their checks

article

The Brief The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments (SSA benefits), and the date varies depending on your birthdate or when you began receiving benefits. SSA beneficiaries can expect a payment on June 3, June 10, June 17, and June 24. SSI recipients will receive June payments on Monday, June 1.



Social Security June payment dates are set for millions of Americans. Here’s when recipients can expect to receive their checks.

Social Security payment schedule for June 2026

The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments (SSA benefits), but the date varies – generally depending on the day you were born.

Social Security retirement, disability, and survivor (RSDI) beneficiaries who filed claims after May 1, 1997, are assigned either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is monthly payments for people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources, get paid on the 1st of the month.

If the 1st falls on the weekend or a holiday, then the payments are typically issued on the previous weekday.

Those who received benefits before May 1997 also have a specific payment date.

The following dates are when beneficiaries can expect to receive their monthly payments in January:

SSA beneficiaries who started getting benefits before May 1997: Wednesday, June 3.

Birthday between the 1st and 10th of the month: June 10 (Second Wednesday of the month)

Birthday between the 11th and 20th of the month: June 17 (Third Wednesday of the month)

Birthday between the 21st and 31st of the month: June 24 (Fourth Wednesday of the month)

SSI payment schedule for June 2026

Timeline:

SSI payments are generally dispersed on the 1st of the month unless the 1st falls on a weekend or holiday. The June SSI payments will be dispersed on Monday, June 1.

How to report a missing Social Security payment

What you can do:

Those who do not receive their electronic payment on the scheduled date should contact their bank or financial institution first, according to the Social Security Administration – which notes that it "may be experiencing a delay in posting your payment."

Those who still need to report a late, missing, or stolen Social Security payment should call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact their local Social Security office.

"We will review the case and if the payment is due, we will replace it," the administration says on its website.