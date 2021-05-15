PULSE OF THE PEOPLE: Do you feel like life is getting back to normal in DC??

As the summer arrives, some of our favorite things are coming back.

Businesses are starting to reopen, events are happening, and more people are out and about.

For art lovers, museums are reopening in DC. For sports enthusiasts, venues are now allowing more fans in the stands. For foodies, capacity is increasing at restaurants and bars.

The biggest step toward normal since the pandemic started is here. The CDC freed the fully vaccinated from wearing masks.

Masks have been recommended since April 3rd, 2020, but no more for almost anywhere a fully vaccinated person wants to go. However, there are caveats and rules with planes, trains, and buses.

FOX 5 walked around the nation’s capital to get a pulse of the people. How are you feeling? Do you think we’re getting back to normal?

The biggest difference we noticed is seeing so many mask free smiles.

Here’s how people responded to our questions:

Do you feel like life is getting back to normal?

"It feels a little bit like it," said Jared Mitchell. "I definitely have been coming down to the mall and you see more and more people."

"Yeah, it’s getting there – absolutely. I’m from Philadelphia and I took a day trip with my son to be in Washington today which is something I wouldn’t have done 3 months ago," Johnathan Krause SAID.

Are you ready to ditch the mask?

"Not yet. We still keep ours on and make sure we’re still social distancing so we know it is still alive and out there and we want to protect ourselves and other people," said Driq Johnson.

"I haven’t gotten vaccinated. I don’t know if I want to get vaccinated, honestly. I just feel comfortable with it on. It’s like a safety, security blanket for me," said Jasmine Morrow.

"I’ve ditched it, but only because Fauci told me I could," said Mitchell.

"TBD. That’s what we were just talking about, we got used to seeing humans with masks, but I got comfy with mine," said Kayla Maloy.

"I feel comfortable outside not wearing a mask anymore," said Krause.

Are you ready to hug people again?

"I did give my friend a hug, but I probably wouldn’t hug a stranger," said Mitchell.

"Oh most definitely. 100%," said Maloy.

"Absolutely! We’re huggers," said Beth Ernest.

What is the first thing you want to do when everything fully reopens?

"Most definitely go to amusement park 100%," said Maloy.

"Water parks. We’re from Texas so it’s super hot there and running through the sprinklers at home isn’t that fun," said Johnson.

"Movies, I haven’t been to the movies in a long time – I can’t even remember the last time I went to the movies," said Morrow.

"I want to go to Europe," said Ernest.

"I want to have a great night out on 14th street," said Mitchell.

Advertisement

DC will fully reopen on June 11th, Virginia on May 28th, and Maryland on May 15th.