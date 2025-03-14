Protestors gather outside of Department of Education following recent layoffs

The Brief A Honk-a-Thon and protest is scheduled for Friday morning following the recent mass layoffs at the U.S. Department of Education. Department officials announced the cuts on Tuesday, which raised questions about the agency’s ability to continue usual operations.



A Honk-a-Thon on Independence Avenue is expected to bring the noise in protest of the Department of Education laying off nearly 50% of its staff amid President Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle the agency.

Department officials announced the cuts on Tuesday, which raised questions about the agency’s ability to continue usual operations.

A collection of education advocacy groups are set to honk their horns while passing between 4th and 6th streets on Independence Avenue, near the Lyndon B. Johnson Building in Southwest D.C. from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The groups are expected to rally outside the Department of Education building at 400 Maryland Ave. SW from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In addition to fired workers, education advocates, teachers, students and parents are coming out to support the Department.

This rally will include representatives from the National Education Association, the American Federation of Government Employees National, the American Federation of Teachers, Voters of Tomorrow, MomsRising, the National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, Color of Change, the National Parents Union, All4Ed, Disability Power and Pride, and Aquí: The Accountability Movement.