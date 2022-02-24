Protestors gather near White House, call on Biden administration to halt invasion of Ukraine

Protestors are turning out at the White House Thursday night, calling on the Biden administration to do more to halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald has been speaking with those protestors who say they're angry, disappointed and determined to speak out.

The anger is directly clearly as Russia for unleashing this invasion. Protestors say they are disappointed that the U.S. wasn't tougher with Russia to discourage the invasion, and they are determined to protest as long as this goes on.

FOX 5 was at the Russian embassy earlier on Thursday when another group of protestors on Wisconsin Avenue denounced the Russian government and Vladimir Putin.

One of the protestors says they grew up in Kiev and is now a student at the University of Maryland.

"What we ask all of our partners and friends to do now: First, massive sanctions for what Russia did to us in 2014, did to us for the past eight years and does now as they waged a full-scale war against Ukraine," says Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S.

The Secret Service Uniformed Division has closed off much of Lafayette Park and the Pennsylvania Avenue Pedestrian Plaza, which is believed to be part of the enhanced security Washingtonians are seeing around town in advance of an expected trucker protest.

For the protestors, this means they will be mobilizing on H Street, about a block away from the White House.