Protesters gather in front of White House over conflict in Iran, another planned

The Brief Demonstrators gathered in front of the White House Tuesday night to protest the war in Iran. They began to gather ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline that President Donald Trump had set for Iran to come to a deal. Another protest is planned for 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the same area.



Demonstrators gathered outside the White House on Tuesday night to protest against the war in Iran.

They began to gather ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline that President Donald Trump had set for Iran to come to a deal, but around 6:30 p.m., the president announced that he had reversed course and is planning to suspend attacks for at least two weeks.

The demonstration:

Ahead of President Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline and before announcing he would pause strikes, dozens gathered at Lafayette Park to speak out against the latest attacks overseas.

Despite the tension, the protest remained peaceful. Police were on hand keeping a close watch as several streets were shut down.

The protesters were calling

What they're saying:

People are questioning the president’s handling of the war with Iran.

"My taxpayer money is going to drop bombs on my relatives halfway across the world for no reason. For a war that started for no reason. When they were at the negotiating," said Fatimeh Asi, an Iranian American.

"He’s all talk until he’s not and we never know what he’s saying that he’s actually going to do and what’s not going to happen, protester Aladdin told FOX 5.

"There’s no objective here, the whole war was illegal.its wrong what he’s doing. There’s war crimes happening and he doesn’t care," said protester Elizabeth Anglarill.

Dig deeper:

Crowds were waving Iranian flags, holding signs and chanting their opposition to the war.

Many protesters said they were just hoping the president would reverse course but they’re still skeptical a ceasefire will hold — especially with that two-week deadline looming.

Another protest is planned for 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the same area.