Prostitution, sex offense charges after investigation at Frederick massage spa: officials

Authorities arrested a man who faces prostitution and sex offense related charges following an investigation at a Frederick massage spa.

Detectives began the investigation in August of last year after two sexual assault complaints involving 57-year-old Guisheng Fang were reported at the Magic Foot Spa on Buckeystown Pike.

According to court documents, Fang told investigations he works at the spa while his wife owns the business and handles day-to-day operations.

Police say in one of the sexual assault complaints, Fang allegedly rubbed a woman’s breasts during a massage. After the woman left, he told investigators he called her to apologize. Investigators say a similar sexual assault complaint was made against Fang in 2021.

According to police documents, undercover detectives investigating the case went to the spa where they were offered sex acts in exchange for money by female massage therapists.

A search and seizure warrant was executed at the spa on November 1 of last year. Court documents say a customer in the spa when the warrant was executed told police a massage therapists had offered sex acts to him during a previous visit.

Two massage therapists told police they had performed sex acts on customers in the past, according to the documents. Several of the therapist also reported telling Fang when customers ask for them to perform sex acts.

Court documents say $12,614 dollars and several condoms were found inside the spa during the search warrant.

Fang faces six prostitution related charges, two sex offense charges and a single charge of practicing without a license.