Proposed Trust Act would prevent discrimination, limit ICE involvement in Montgomery County services

The Brief Montgomery County’s proposed Trust Act would bar discrimination against immigrants and limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Officials say the measure is needed because many immigrants currently fear reporting crimes or seeking help due to concerns their information could be shared with ICE. The bill will be officially introduced next week, with a public hearing January 13 and a council vote expected in March.



Montgomery County introduced legislation on Thursday that aims to protect immigrants from discrimination. It’s called the Trust Act — it's legislation aimed at strengthening the relationship between immigrants in the community and local officials.

What we know:

The goal is to make Montgomery County a place where officials say everyone is treated fairly — no matter where they were born or the language they speak.

The Trust Act is intended to prevent the county from discriminating against immigrants.

It also limits how the county can use its resources to help federal immigration enforcement and makes sure residents can receive county services and benefits no matter their immigration status.

What they're saying:

Right now, county leaders say too many immigrants are hesitant to report crimes or even seek help because they fear their information could be shared with ICE.

Council President Natali Fani-Gonzalez is an immigrant who came to the U.S. as a teenager. She says she knows the fear of deportation firsthand.

"No one in Montgomery County should be hesitant to calling 911 or contacting a police officer just because they feel this fear of doing so due to their immigration status," said Fani-Gonzales. "This act codifies the practice that we have in Montgomery County, where the police department is not acting as immigration agents — they’re acting as public servants to serve the public and keep our communities safe."

What's next:

Next week will be the official introduction, with a public hearing scheduled for January 13.

After working sessions on the legislation, they are expecting the full council to take action come March.