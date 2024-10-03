article

Restaurant owners in Fairfax County are pushing back against a proposed meals tax that could increase dining out costs.

The tax, which could range from 1% to 6% on food and drinks prepared at restaurants and grocery stores, has sparked concerns among business owners and customers.

A group of 100 restaurant owners have formed an organization called "Stop the Food Tax," arguing that the added costs could hurt their businesses, especially after struggling through the pandemic. Many fear the tax will drive customers away and cut into already slim profit margins.

"Their profit margins are less than 6%! For most of them, and you’re talking about adding a 6% tax," said Republican Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity. "It’s obviously going to be passed onto the consumer, but it hurts!"

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Proposed meals tax in Fairfax County faces opposition from restaurant owners

Supporters of the tax, mainly Democrats on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, point out that nearby counties like Prince William already have a meals tax, which Fairfax residents pay when they dine there.

While the current proposal is new, the idea of a meals tax in Fairfax County is not.

Voters have twice rejected the measure in the past. However, after a recent discussion, it appears the Board of Supervisors is considering bypassing voters and adding the tax to next year’s budget directly.