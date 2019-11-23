Project GiveBack providing Thanksgiving meals for thousands of DMV families

Project GiveBack is celebrating its 25th anniversary serving families across DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

The non-profit organization collects donations to give to families in need.

This year, they will provide food for the holiday season to 2,500 families.

Saturday morning, hundreds of volunteers came to the DC Armory to help fill boxes with turkey, chicken, and non-perishable items.

The organization was founded by Ransom Miller III and sponsored by several organizations including Jack and Jill of America Incorporated and Events DC.