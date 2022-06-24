'Pro-life' Virginia governor wants law banning abortion after 15 weeks

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin commended the Supreme Court Friday for its monumental decision overturning Roe v. Wade and is already saying he wants to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Youngkin told The Washington Post that while he prefers to aim for a 15-week law, he acknowledged that a divided Congress in Virginia may compromise at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

In an earlier statement, Youngkin said that he's asked Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to do the "important work needed" and be ready to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January.

"The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions," Youngkin said in the statement. "We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life."

Currently, Virginia law allows women to terminate their pregnancy in the third trimester (around 28 weeks) under three stipulations:

The operation is performed in a hospital licensed by the Virginia State Department of Health or operated by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The physician and two consulting physicians certify that in their medical opinion the continuation of the pregnancy is likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.

Measures for life support for the product of such abortion or miscarriage must be available and utilized if there is any clearly visible evidence of viability.

Read Governor Youngkin's full statement below: