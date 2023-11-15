Pro-Israel billboard truck vandalized while parked on George Washington University campus

A pro-Israel billboard truck that was parked on the campus of George Washington University was vandalized Wednesday.

The glass encasing a sign on the back of the truck that read "Let’s be clear: Hamas is your problem too" was shattered after students reportedly threw a rock at the truck, which was sponsored by JewBelong , a non-profit dedicated to fighting antisemitism.

The other sides of the truck read "We’re just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn’t an overreaction" and "Think Jew hate isn’t dangerous? Try wearing a yarmulke."

A spokesperson for the organization said that the perpetrator yelled "Free Palestine" when they threw the rock. A driver was in the truck at the time but nobody was injured in the incident.

The truck was present at the March for Israel demonstration at National Mall Tuesday, which organizers are saying was the largest rally of Jewish people in modern history.

A spokesperson for the Jewish Federations of North America told FOX 5 an estimated 290,000 people attended in person and 250,000 watched online via livestream.

Numerous celebrities, politicians and activists took to the stage to speak out against Hamas, call for the release of the Israeli hostages and condemn antisemitism.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, violence against Jewish communities has risen by 316 percent since the start of the war.

Some of those attending Tuesday’s rally told FOX 5 that have felt like they’ve quieted down and almost hidden due to growing antisemitism following Israel’s response to the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

There was a smaller group of about 60 counter-protesters who were Hasidic Jewish members.

This was the first large-scale pro-Israel demonstration to take over D.C.

More than 300,000 people attended a massive pro-Palestinian demonstration less than two weeks ago. Those demonstrators marched from Freedom Plaza to the White House, calling for a ceasefire .

While all the recent protests have remained peaceful, JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman said Wednesday’s instance of vandalism was "incredibly disheartening and heinous after the incredible show of support and love at yesterday's peaceful rally."

The organization says it has run nearly 500 billboards across the country, some of which have been vandalized repeatedly, they say.

"It ultimately highlights why we need to keep fighting," Gottesman added in a statement. "Americans need to understand that Hamas is an oppressive organization that will not stop with the Jews and Israel. Standing up to the hate is crucial for all of us."

JewBelong says it filed reports with university police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

George Washington University also released a statement concerning the incident, saying: "The university is aware of reports of the vandalization of a pro-Jewish and anti-Hamas mobile billboard sponsored by an outside organization that was parked on a public street on campus. The DC Metro Police Department responded and are at the scene, with George Washington University Police actively supporting this response."