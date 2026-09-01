Prince William County to tow cars with 3 or more unpaid parking tickets

article

The Brief Beginning October 1, Prince William County police will begin towing cars with three or more parking citations. It's largely due to an uptick in parking complaints. Currently in Prince William County, there are more than 3,000 vehicles with three or more unpaid citations, officials said.



Prince William County drivers with three or more parking tickets could be towed starting in October.

What we know:

In the past year or so, parking complaints have become an issue in Prince William County, according to police. Officials said that in 2025, the police department received more than 3,500 parking and abandoned vehicle complaints.

So, now, they’re taking a different approach.

Beginning October 1, police will tow vehicles with three or more unpaid parking citations. Currently, the county has more than 3,000 vehicles that fit the bill, according to officials. They added that an ordinance allowing police to tow the cars is actually already on the books. They just haven't been enforcing it.

"It’s become a big quality of life issue within the county," explained Sgt. Erin Noble. "There are many neighborhoods in many areas of the county that are affected by this, and we’re trying to basically enforce our parking codes."

What they're saying:

In Woodbridge Tuesday, people who spoke with FOX 5 had mixed reactions.

"If that’s what they have to do to stop people from parking illegally, then that’s what they have to do," said Cheryl Day.

"You always give people a warning first, and then you can enact the law," said Vickye Lipscomb.

"It’s gonna be a lot of complaints," added Gregory White. "I mean, we’ll see how it’s gonna turn out.

What you can do:

If drivers have a lot of parking tickets they're behind on paying, Sgt. Noble said a payment plan is an option. She added that as long as a driver is complying with their plan, their vehicle will not be towed.

The police department's Licensing Section can be contacted to arrange a plan.