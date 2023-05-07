Prince William County to install weapon detectors at all middle, high schools

Prince William County has voted to install weapons detection systems at all middle and high schools with the goal of improving school safety.

The Prince William County School Board voted last week to authorize the four-year lease of the Evolv weapons detection systems for implementation at all middle, high and nontraditional schools.

"The safety of everyone in our schools is the Board’s highest priority. Tonight’s investment in the Evolv Weapons Detection System is the latest demonstration of our commitment to safer schools," Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef said following the Board approval of the Evolv system. "This detection system enhances current security measures and is critical as we work to improve the safety of our students and staff members."

The Evolv Weapons Detection System uses a combination of artificial intelligence software and sensors to detect weapons while reducing alarms from personal items such as keys and cell phones.

Once in place, students will be able to be screened while walking in groups, and stopping is not required.

"I’ve heard from parents that we need to do more to prevent weapons in our schools," says Jen Wall, School Board Vice Chairwoman. "I’m confident that the Evolv system is an important step in the right direction. This technology is impressive and still maintains a welcoming environment for our students and staff."

The Evolv system has been implemented in over 500 schools in the U.S. and is used at the Pentagon, the Smithsonian Museum and at more than 30 professional sports venues and amusement parks.

PWCS will now establish an implementation committee to develop comprehensive communication, training and implementation plans for Evolv.

Schools will begin receiving the systems during the last week in August through the end of September, with seven schools each week until completion at all middle, high and nontraditional schools in the division.