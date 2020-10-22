Prince William County shares plans for return to in-person learning

Prince William County schools are sharing their plan for returning students to the classroom for in-person learning.

Kindergarten students will return to the classroom next month. Officials say sixth and ninth grade students are expected to return to the classroom two days per week starting January 26.

Students in the seventh, eighth, tenth and twelfth grade students will return two days per week starting February 2.

Schools will also have additional nurses and health aides on staff.

