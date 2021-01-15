Prince William County Public Schools non-instructional employee facing child pornography charges

article

A non-instructional Prince William County Public Schools employee has been arrested for child pornography.

Detectives with the City of Manassas Park Police Department say they were conducting several search warrants after receiving an internet tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMIC) when an investigation revealed Pablo De Jesus Moran was "receiving and transmitting images of pre-pubescent and pubescent minors."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say Prince William County Public Schools officials were notified of Moran's arrest immediately. He was arrested at his place of employment on January 13 without incident.

On Friday, Sudley Elementary School Principal Kevin Conroy sent out the following letter to parents:

"I am writing to share that a non-instructional employee from Sudley Elementary School was arrested earlier this week on child pornography charges. The employee will be on leave and not in our building while the case is investigated by PWCS and addressed by the court system.

Advertisement

We have no reason to believe any of our students are involved in this situation, but I wanted you to be aware. I appreciate your cooperation and support."

Moran has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of the distribution of child pornography.