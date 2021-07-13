Prince William County police say Bridgeton Court explosion was ‘random,’ ‘not a threat to the community’

Prince William County police say an explosion they responded to at Bridgetown Court in Lake Ridge was "random" and did not represent a threat to the community.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident, and none of the buildings in the area sustained any damage.

Police responded to the scene in the 3000 block and found where the explosion had occurred in an outdoor common area of a townhome development.

They say a second device was found nearby that had not detonated.

Police do not believe the devices were "pipe bombs" – but rather some other homemade device.

They say a suspect was identified as part of the incident, and questioned.

Police have not identified the suspect, saying only that charges are pending as they investigate the incident.

