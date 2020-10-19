Prince William County police say break-in suspect was armed with a sword

Prince William County police say they’ve detained a suspect who broke into a residence in Woodbridge armed with a sword.

A woman was injured during the break-in in the 12700 block of Wood Hollow Court.

They have not identified the man, nor have they indicated what he might be charged with.

Police have also refrained from revealing the severity of the woman’s injuries.

