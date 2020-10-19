Prince William County police say break-in suspect was armed with a sword
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Prince William County police say they’ve detained a suspect who broke into a residence in Woodbridge armed with a sword.
READ MORE: 12 MS-13 gang members charged in 4 Prince William County deaths
A woman was injured during the break-in in the 12700 block of Wood Hollow Court.
READ MORE: Postal employee shot in Woodbridge, police say
They have not identified the man, nor have they indicated what he might be charged with.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Police have also refrained from revealing the severity of the woman’s injuries.
Advertisement
WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE