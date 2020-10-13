12 MS-13 gang members charged in 4 Prince William County deaths

A dozen MS-13 gang members are facing charges in connection with four deaths in Prince William County, police announced on Tuesday.

Investigators linked the so-call Sitios Locos Salvatruchas clique to the 2019 deaths of Milton Beltran Lopez, Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, Eric Lanier Tate II and Antonio Kaoul Smith.

Police say the deaths were random.

According to police, the gang members were also linked to drug trafficking in the Northern Virginia community – as well as the homicides in Woodbridge and Dumfries.

Investigators say the impact of the clique in the Northern Virginia region has been "decimated" as a result of the series of arrests.

They said the arrests were not the end of the investigation, describing the scope of the gang’s activity as “far reaching.”

Investigators believe the gang was trafficking cocaine from the New York area into the Northern Virginia region.

Police were able to compile more than 50 charges against the 12 suspects.

Prince William County police were joined by the FBI, the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force and the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney office.

Police identified the following as suspects:

- Abner Jose Molina Rodriguez, 23, of no fixed address (already incarcerated). Charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony (Previously released charges from November 2019 with 2 counts of second-degree murder and 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony)

- Mario Antonio Guevera Rivera, 25, of 13681 Kitty Hawk Way in Woodbridge. Charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder, 1 count of principal second-degree murder, 4 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 9 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 2 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, 6 counts of gang participation, 3 counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances, and 4 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth

- Cristian Ariel Arevalo Arias, 24, of no fixed address (already incarcerated). Charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder, 3 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony (Previously charged in May 2020 with 2 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 2 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and 2 counts of gang participation)

- Carlos Jose Turcios Villatoro, 22, of no fixed address (already incarcerated). Charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of concealing & compounding offenses

- Melvin Canales Saldana, 27, of no fixed address (already incarcerated). Charged with 3 counts of conspiracy to commit murder (Previously charged in May 2020 with 3 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and 2 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth)

- Marvin Menjivar Gutierrez, 28, of 438 Weeks Ave, Manorville, New York. Charged with 1 count of principal second-degree murder, 1 count of conspiracy to commit murder, 5 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 5 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, 5 counts of gang participation, and 4 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth

- Jairo Gustavo Aguilera Sagistizado, 25, of 3 Grant Ct, Hicksville, New York. Charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

- Manilester Andrade Rivas, 31, of 14011 Big Crest Way, #306, in Woodbridge. Charged with 1 count of second-degree murder, 1 count of conspiracy to commit murder, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 4 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 4 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and 4 counts of gang participation



- Wilmer Candelar Cabrera Rivera, 32, of El Salvador *WANTED*

Charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony



- Keyly Yamileth Guzman, 25, of 49 Bertran Blvd in Stafford

Charged with 1 count of accessory after the fact, 1 count of concealing & compounding offenses, 6 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 5 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, 4 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth, 5 counts of gang participation, and 1 count of possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances



- Gerardo Reyes Serrano Molina, 25, of 1804 Fort Pulaski Ct in Dumfries (Previously charged in May 2020 with 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder)

- Juan Manuel Vas, 38, of 7323 Mariposa Dr in Manassas (Previously charged in February 2020 with concealing & compounding offenses)



Below is the list of suspects charged in connection to only the narcotics enterprise.

- Karen Estefan Figueroa Alfaro, 28, of 14011 Big Crest Ln, #306, Woodbridge. Charged with 2 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 3 count of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and 2 counts of gang participation

- Juan Carlos Hernandez Landaverde, 21, of the 4600 block of John Hancock Ct, Annandale *WANTED.* Charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and gang participation

- Walter Jeovanny Rubio Lemus, 26, of 1911 York Dr, Woodbridge. Charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and gang participation

- Nathanlie Marie Williams, 24, of 8127 Raphiel Ct in Manassas

Charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and gang participation

The court dates for the suspects arrested during this operation are pending.

