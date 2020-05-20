Prince William County police looking for 4 suspects in Triangle home invasion case
article
TRIANGLE, Va. - Prince William County police are looking for four suspects in a home invasion investigation in Triangle.
Investigators say the four men forced their way into the victim’s residence on Kilmer Lane in Triangle Tuesday evening.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
When they were inside, they struck the victim from behind with a handgun, and pushed him to the ground.
They demanded the man’s property, but ran off when another resident confronted them.
Police used K-9 units to search the area, but couldn’t find the suspects.
Advertisement
The victim suffered only minor injuries.
Police released surveillance images of two of the suspects.