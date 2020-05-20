Prince William County police looking for 4 suspects in Triangle home invasion case

article

Prince William County police are looking for four suspects in a home invasion investigation in Triangle.

Investigators say the four men forced their way into the victim’s residence on Kilmer Lane in Triangle Tuesday evening.

When they were inside, they struck the victim from behind with a handgun, and pushed him to the ground.

They demanded the man’s property, but ran off when another resident confronted them.

Police used K-9 units to search the area, but couldn’t find the suspects.

The victim suffered only minor injuries.

Police released surveillance images of two of the suspects.

