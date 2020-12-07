Prince William County police issue warning about Netflix scam
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Prince William County police are issuing a warning about a text scam that promises the recipient free Netflix – but instead swipes the user’s personal information, cash, or more.
The scammers are trying to take advantage of those who are homebound due to COVID-19 – which has prompted an unprecedented level of interest in streaming services.
Police are warning people to be wary of such promises.
And they’ve provided the following tips:
- Never click on a suspicious link, go directly to the company website.
- Never provide financial information through an unsolicited text or email.
- Contact your financial institution if you believe your information has been compromised.
- Do not click on any link to “opt out”.
- Delete the text message.
To report these suspicious texts, police say you can send he messages to phishing@netflix.com.