Prince William County police issue warning about Netflix scam

Prince William County police are issuing a warning about a text scam that promises the recipient free Netflix – but instead swipes the user’s personal information, cash, or more.

The scammers are trying to take advantage of those who are homebound due to COVID-19 – which has prompted an unprecedented level of interest in streaming services.

Police are warning people to be wary of such promises.

And they’ve provided the following tips:

- Never click on a suspicious link, go directly to the company website.

- Never provide financial information through an unsolicited text or email.

- Contact your financial institution if you believe your information has been compromised.

- Do not click on any link to “opt out”.

- Delete the text message.

To report these suspicious texts, police say you can send he messages to phishing@netflix.com.

