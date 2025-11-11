Prince William County man accused of raping minor outside youth behavioral center

article

The Brief A Prince William County man has been charged with raping a minor near a youth behavioral center. He was arrested just a day after the alleged assault, which police say took place inside his car. He is facing two counts of rape and one count of abduction with intent to defile.



A Prince William County man has been arrested and charged with raping a minor near a youth behavioral treatment center in Bristow.

What we know:

Police say the assault occurred just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Officers were called to the area of Golf Academy Drive and Nokesville Road in Bristow to investigate a sexual assault.

A female victim under the age of 18 told the responding officers that she left the Youth for Tomorrow facility on Hazel Circle Drive on foot and while walking, she approached an unknown man who was parked nearby in his vehicle.

During their encounter, the suspect pulled out a knife and forced the victim into the vehicle. Inside of the car, he sexually assaulted the victim more than once.

She was eventually able to get out of the car and flagged down nearby bystanders, who contacted police.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Dominic Kuykendall.

More on the facility:

Youth for Tomorrow is a facility that offers residential programs for at-risk minors in their community.

They offer treatment for substance abuse, victims of sexual abuse, counseling, mentoring, private education programs and other behavioral health services.

It's possible that the victim was an at-risk individual.

Suspect apprehended:

On Nov. 7, Kuykendall was arrested after police received information indicating that he was at an abandoned residence in Nokesville.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Kuykendall is facing two counts of rape and one count of abduction with intent to defile.

His first court date is not yet known.