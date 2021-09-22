Prince William County man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl at store

Prince William County Police arrested a man after he reportedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at a store.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers were called to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at the Dollar Store located at1991 Daniel Stuart Square in Woodbridge earlier that day.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 10-year-old girl, was shopping in the store when an unknown man approached her. The victim said the man grabbed her arm before inappropriately touching her, then walked out of the store.

The victim reported the incident to a family member, who called the police. No injuries were reported.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Jose Antonio Romo of Stafford. He was taken into custody on Sept. 21 and charged with aggravated sexual battery. He is being held without bond awaiting a court date.