Prince Harry Book: DC Public library reports all copies checked out, hundreds of holds

DC Public Library says all physical copies of Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" have been reserved or checked out, and there are hundreds of holds on the book.

DCPL tweeted on Tuesday that they had 30 physical copies, 30 eBook copies and 25 eAudiobook copies of "Spare."

As of Tuesday, all the physical copies had been reserved or checked out, and there were 394 holds. DCPL says 268+ of those holds were placed over the last week.

The book is the latest in a string of public revelations and accusations by Harry and Meghan that have shaken Britain’s royal family.

The memoir explores his grief after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and the longtime resentment of his role as a royal "spare."

To place a hold on the book through the DC Public Library, click here.