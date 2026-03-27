Prince George’s officer dragged during traffic stop before deadly police shooting, Maryland AG investigating

The Brief A suspect is dead after a police-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Prince George’s County. Police say the driver dragged an officer before crashing into a pole. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is now investigating the incident.



The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating a deadly police-involved shooting in Prince George’s County after police say a driver dragged an officer during a traffic stop before crashing.

What we know:

Police say the incident began around 8:40 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and East West Highway in Chillum.

According to Prince George’s County Police, an officer conducted a traffic stop and was assisted by a lieutenant and another officer.

During the stop, the driver ran back to the car and drove off while the lieutenant was partially inside the vehicle.

Police say the lieutenant was dragged as the car moved before firing a weapon.

Authorities say the vehicle traveled about 100 to 150 yards before crashing into a pole, knocking out power for several hours.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Both the lieutenant and assisting officer were evaluated. The lieutenant was injured but is expected to recover.

What they're saying:

"We hear like three or four gunshots ... hit the dirt."

"We saw an officer struck by a vehicle and drug yesterday in the DC. Something similar happened to the officer. In my opinion, this would be a life-threatening situation."

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.

It is unclear what led up to the traffic stop or what prompted the driver to flee.

What's next:

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating the police-involved shooting.