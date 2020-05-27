Prince George’s County woman’s survival story is a miracle

The search for a missing woman earlier this month in Prince George's County dragged on for days until a shocking phone call changed everything. It turns out the woman disappeared and was trapped inside her crashed car.

In the middle of a pandemic: a car crash, led to a missing person's case, which then became a kidnapping -- and when Park Police finally found the missing grandmother’s car, the family was told Shadone "Penny" Taylor was dead.

What happened next is what they are calling a miracle.

Taylor spent five days pinned inside her car, unable to reach her cellphone.

Back on May 2, she swerved her car to avoid deer on her drive to grab dinner at Checkers.

She crashed down an embankment on Suitland Parkway in Temple Hills only a mile and a half away from her house.

Her family reported her missing to police and sent out flyers throughout the community.

Then, scammers contacted the family and claimed they’d kidnapped Taylor and demanded $7,000 dollars. It was a blessing in disguise, the family says, because that got the FBI involved.

The agency was able to trace her cellphone.

When the car was found in a ditch, police called the family with bad news and told them Taylor was dead, but investigators securing the scene heard a voice inside the car and that’s when they called for a medevac helicopter to come rescue her.

Taylor has since had six surgeries, but doctors have told the family she will make a full recovery.

As for the scammers behind the kidnapping ruse, police are still investigating.