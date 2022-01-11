Prince George's County to begin handing out free at-home COVID-19 test kits

Prince George's County will begin handing out free, at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits this week, according to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Prince George’s County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management will begin handing out 25,000 kits at designated locations each week.

"With the rise in COVID-19 cases across our region and state, we have seen a drastic increase in testing demand," said Alsobrooks. "We recognized that we needed to ensure that our residents had access to testing resources, and we are excited to be able to partner with our library system and M-NCPPC to bring these additional resources to our community. We strongly encourage residents to take advantage of these new options to get tested, regardless of your vaccination status, so that we can keep each other safe and healthy."

The COVID-19 test kits are free, regardless of insurance or immigration status. Residents will be required to show proof of county residency to receive a test kit. Examples of proof of residency include, but are not limited to: a driver’s license, utility bill or lease agreement.

READ MORE: Montgomery County offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents

One test kit, which contains 2 tests, will be distributed per person ages 2 years or older.

The distribution schedule for this week is:

Wednesday, January 12, 10:00 a.m. AND Thursday, January 13, 8:00 a.m. (While supplies last)

Hillcrest Heights Community Center

2300 Oxon Run Drive

Temple Hills, MD 20748

Westphalia Community Center (Drive-thru location)

8900 Westphalia Road

Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

Kentland Community Center – Prince George’s Ballroom (Drive-thru location)

2413 Pinebrook Avenue

Landover, MD 20785

Cedar Heights Community Center (Drive-thru location)

1200 Glenn Willow Drive

Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Langley Park Community Center

1500 Merrimac Drive

Hyattsville, MD 20783

Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex

7007 Bock Road

Fort Washington, MD 20744

Wednesday, January 12, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. AND Thursday, January 13, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (While supplies last)

Laurel Branch Library

507 7th Street

Laurel, MD 20707

New Carrollton Branch Library

7414 Riverdale Road

New Carrollton, MD 20784

Oxon Hill Branch Library

6200 Oxon Hill Road

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

South Bowie Branch Library (Drive-thru location)

15301 Hall Road

Bowie, MD 20721

Spauldings Branch Library

5811 Old Silver Hill Road

District Heights, MD 20747

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

For more information about COVID-19 testing or to use the County’s testing site locator, visit health.mypgc.us/COVIDTesting.