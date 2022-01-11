Prince George's County to begin handing out free at-home COVID-19 test kits
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince George's County will begin handing out free, at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits this week, according to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.
The Prince George’s County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management will begin handing out 25,000 kits at designated locations each week.
"With the rise in COVID-19 cases across our region and state, we have seen a drastic increase in testing demand," said Alsobrooks. "We recognized that we needed to ensure that our residents had access to testing resources, and we are excited to be able to partner with our library system and M-NCPPC to bring these additional resources to our community. We strongly encourage residents to take advantage of these new options to get tested, regardless of your vaccination status, so that we can keep each other safe and healthy."
The COVID-19 test kits are free, regardless of insurance or immigration status. Residents will be required to show proof of county residency to receive a test kit. Examples of proof of residency include, but are not limited to: a driver’s license, utility bill or lease agreement.
One test kit, which contains 2 tests, will be distributed per person ages 2 years or older.
The distribution schedule for this week is:
Wednesday, January 12, 10:00 a.m. AND Thursday, January 13, 8:00 a.m. (While supplies last)
Hillcrest Heights Community Center
2300 Oxon Run Drive
Temple Hills, MD 20748
Westphalia Community Center (Drive-thru location)
8900 Westphalia Road
Upper Marlboro, MD 20774
Kentland Community Center – Prince George’s Ballroom (Drive-thru location)
2413 Pinebrook Avenue
Landover, MD 20785
Cedar Heights Community Center (Drive-thru location)
1200 Glenn Willow Drive
Capitol Heights, MD 20743
Langley Park Community Center
1500 Merrimac Drive
Hyattsville, MD 20783
Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex
7007 Bock Road
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Wednesday, January 12, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. AND Thursday, January 13, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (While supplies last)
Laurel Branch Library
507 7th Street
Laurel, MD 20707
New Carrollton Branch Library
7414 Riverdale Road
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Oxon Hill Branch Library
6200 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
South Bowie Branch Library (Drive-thru location)
15301 Hall Road
Bowie, MD 20721
Spauldings Branch Library
5811 Old Silver Hill Road
District Heights, MD 20747
For more information about COVID-19 testing or to use the County’s testing site locator, visit health.mypgc.us/COVIDTesting.