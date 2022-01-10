Montgomery County offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents

Montgomery County residents can pick up free, rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits at any Montgomery County Public Library beginning Monday.

The test kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out. Residents can receive a maximum of two test kits per person, which each containing two tests, per visit.

The tests are recommended for asymptomatic people. People showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to a library distribution site and should contact their health care provider or make an appointment for a PCR test.

"Securing these tests, that are currently in great demand, will help our County mitigate community transmission from the Omicron variant surge," said County Executive Marc Elrich. "We appreciate the District of Columbia assisting us and thank our procurement team for their diligence to track down and acquire these tests. We are going to make sure these tests will be given out equitably and fairly throughout the community."

So far, the County has ordered nearly two million kits and 500,000 kits have been received so far.

Library branches distributing kits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday are:

- Aspen Hill

- Chevy Chase

- Damascus

- Davis

- Gaithersburg

- Little Falls

- Potomac

- Silver Spring

- White Oak

Library branches distributing kits from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday are:

- Connie Morella (Bethesda)

- Germantown

- Kensington Park

- Long Branch

- Marilyn Praisner (Burtonsville)

- Olney

- Quince Orchard

- Rockville

- Twinbrook

- Wheaton

More information is available on the County’s COVID-19 testing page.