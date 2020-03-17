Prince George’s County schools expanding meal program after coronavirus shutdown

The Prince George’s County Public Schools system is expanding sites for student meals after Maryland’s efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus prompted statewide closures.

Starting today, a total of 25 schools will offer breakfast, lunch, and a snack on weekdays from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Last week, the district announced nine locations for lunches through Friday, March 27.

School staff members will be on hand to give out meals in the cafeteria or the parking lot depending on the weather.

Students can pick up all three meals - which may include cereal, a bag lunch, and fruit and milk.

Neither parents nor guardians need to accompany students, and meals will not be served to adults. Adults are also not permitted to pick up meals for chldren.

Student IDs are required.

Sites:

