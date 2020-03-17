Prince George’s County schools expanding meal program after coronavirus shutdown
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - The Prince George’s County Public Schools system is expanding sites for student meals after Maryland’s efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus prompted statewide closures.
Starting today, a total of 25 schools will offer breakfast, lunch, and a snack on weekdays from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Last week, the district announced nine locations for lunches through Friday, March 27.
School staff members will be on hand to give out meals in the cafeteria or the parking lot depending on the weather.
Students can pick up all three meals - which may include cereal, a bag lunch, and fruit and milk.
Neither parents nor guardians need to accompany students, and meals will not be served to adults. Adults are also not permitted to pick up meals for chldren.
Student IDs are required.
Sites:
- Andrew Jackson Academy, 3500 Regency Parkway, Forestville
- Benjamin Tasker Middle School, 4901 Collington Road, Bowie
- Buck Lodge Middle School, 2611 Buck Lodge Road, Adelphi
- Carmody Hills Elementary, 401 Jadeleaf Ave., Capitol Heights
- District Heights Elementary, 2200 County Road, District Heights
- Drew-Freeman Middle School, 2600 Brooks Drive, Suitland
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School, 13725 Briarwood Drive, Laurel
- Hillcrest Heights Elementary, 4305 22nd Place, Temple Hills
- J. Frank Dent Elementary, 2700 Corning Ave., Fort Washington
- John Bayne Elementary, 7010 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights
- Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary, 3000 Church St., Glenarden
- Kenmoor Middle School, 2500 Kenmoor Drive, Landover
- Langley Park-McCormick Elementary, 8201 15th Ave., Hyattsville
- Longfields Elementary, 3300 Newkirk Ave., Forestville
- Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 4545 Ammendale Road, Beltsville
- Nicholas Orem Middle School, 6100 Editors Park Drive, Hyattsville
- Port Towns Elementary, 4351 58th Ave., Bladensburg
- Samuel Chase Elementary, 5700 Fisher Road, Temple Hills
- Stephen Decatur Middle School, 8200 Pinewood Drive, Clinton
- Suitland Elementary, 4650 Towne Park Road, Suitland
- Templeton Elementary, 6001 Carters Lane, Riverdale
- Thurgood Marshall Middle School, 4909 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills
- Walker Mill Middle School, 800 Karen Blvd., Capitol Heights
- William Paca Elementary, 7801 Sheriff Road, Landover
- William Wirt Middle School, 6200 Tuckerman St., Riverdale Park