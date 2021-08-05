Prince George’s County reinstating indoor mask mandate

Prince George’s County is joining the District in reinstating a mandatory indoor mask order.

READ MORE: Washington Post ‘Fact Checker’ gives Bowser 4 Pinocchios in her response to FOX 5 over mask flap

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that the order will go into effect Sunday at 5 p.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the county registers as presenting a "substantial" risk for transmission.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County executive blasts school board amid ongoing turmoil

"After consulting with health officials who are monitoring our COVID-19 metrics daily, we have been advised that we are now at a point where we must reinstitute an indoor public mask mandate to keep Prince Georgians safe," said Alsobrooks.

Alsobrooks reiterated what she believes is the importance of receiving the vaccine, especially as the Delta variant spreads.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prince George’s County was the epicenter of the COVID-19 in Maryland during its zenith – recording more cases than any other county in the state.

Advertisement



