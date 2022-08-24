The Prince George's County Police Department hosted a daylong training session Tuesday on how to properly respond to active threats in schools.

The training session was designed for school resource officers and security personnel. The Prince George's County Fire Department also participated.

Prince George’s County police train school resource officers for active shooter threats (Prince George's County Police)

Police taught tactics on moving toward threats, including active shooters. They also practiced room entry techniques with the goal of stopping a threat as quickly as possible.

"The school year begins here in the county in just a few days. This critical training session for School Resource Officers and school security personnel is vital, as they would likely be the first line of defense in an active threat situation," said Deputy Chief Lakina Webster of the Training and Education Division in a statement. "Our only goal is to ensure that students and staff are safe, and if ever needed, our officers, the fire department and school system can work cohesively in a crisis situation,"

"Our highest priority is to keep all members of our school communities safe when emergency situations arise," said PGCPS Safety and Security Director Gary Cunningham. "We appreciate our partnership with the Prince George's County Police Department in proactively working to address any threats to students and staff members."

The training also focused on how to bring EMS personnel safely into a scene.

