Prince George’s County police say missing 82-year-old has been located
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George’s County police say an 82-year-old man who was reported missing from a home in Brentwood early Monday morning has been located.
They did not indicate what led to John Arther Tucker's disappearance.
The police thanked the public for sharing the information they'd provided regarding Tucker.
