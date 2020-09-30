Prince George’s Co, Maryland officials to discuss voting initiative

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office and other Maryland officials announced a new initiative on Wednesday to protect voting rights for vulnerable people, including those in the criminal justice system.

The State’s Attorney’s office calls the effort “Operation Protect the Vote for All.”

They described the initiative as an effort to “ensure special populations that include pre-trial detainees and inmates currently held at the detention facility have access to the right to vote.”

Along with those who are in pre-trial release, or behind bars, the Wednesday news conference emphasized that the initiative also included seniors and people in the LGBTQ community.

