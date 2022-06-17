Prince George’s County police officer suspended following arrest in New York City: cops

Authorities say a Prince George's County police officer has been suspended without pay after being arrested in New York City.

Officials say Police Officer First Class Aaron Holliday was arrested Tuesday night in Manhattan following an altercation at a nightclub.

He was off-duty at the time. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Holliday faces charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment and menacing.

He has been with the department for four years and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.