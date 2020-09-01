Prince George’s County police officer stabbed in leg during fight in Clinton area, authorities say

Authorities say a man is in custody after stabbing an officer Tuesday morning during a fight in Prince George's County.

The incident was reported around 9:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of Serenade Circle in the Clinton area.

Police were responding to a disorderly call when a man stabbed one of the officers in the leg. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. FOX 5's Evan Lambert says neighbors say they heard shots but police say no shots were fired.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.