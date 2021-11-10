Prince George's County police officer injured in accidental shooting while off duty

An off-duty Prince George's County police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon after accidentally shooting herself while responding to a potential robbery.

The officer was driving near Castle Road in Upper Marlboro when she received a message from a friend about a potential robbery in progress.

She arrived in the neighborhood where the robbery was allegedly taking place, stopped her vehicle and called 911 for backup.

"It appears the officer accidentally discharged her weapon while retrieving her firearm, striking herself once," says PGPD Chief of Police Aziz Malik. "She is out of surgery and in stable condition."

The officer is new to the force and has worked as an officer in the county for a year. However, she has only been active on the streets for a couple of months.

Chief Malik says it is their policy that all police officers keep their weapon on them at all times, even while off-duty.