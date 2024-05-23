Prince George's County police officer facing charges for allegedly hitting pedestrian, failing to report

article

A Prince George’s County police officer has been indicted after he reportedly hit a pedestrian with his cruiser in Laurel and never reported it.

According to the department, Corporal Dexter Shin struck the pedestrian on March 3 and did not report the collision or make sure that the victim received proper medical care.

When the department became aware of the incident, Shin was suspended and the Internal Affairs Division immediately opened an investigation.

The Internal Affairs Division presented its finding to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges leading to an indictment on one count of misconduct in office.

"The allegations against this officer are deeply disturbing and do not align with the ethical standards to which we hold our officers and do not represent the hardworking women and men of this agency. If proven true, I would also advocate he be held accountable to the fullest extent possible in the administrative process," said Chief Malik Aziz.

Shin joined the agency in 2017 and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He will remain suspended pending the outcome of the indictment.