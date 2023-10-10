Prince George’s County Police offer up to $25,000 reward in fatal shooting investigation

Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting in Takoma Park.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Jerome Clarke of Silver Spring. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any information that helps lead to an arrest and indictment in this case.

According to police, they responded to the area of 6800 block of Red Top Road on October 8 at approximately 8:20 p.m. for the report of the sound of gunshots. Clarke was located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police.