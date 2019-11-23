Prince George’s County police looking for gunman after East Riverdale shooting

Prince George’s County police are conducting an active manhunt for at least one gunman after a shooting in East Riverdale on Saturday.

Kenilworth Avenue is currently shut down while investigators search the area.

The shooting occurred in the 6400 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

Police have not identified the victim, nor have they released any information about the victim’s condition.

This is a breaking news update - we'll have additional details as they become available.