Prince George’s County police investigating report of break-in at business find building struck by vehicle

Authorities say officers responding to a report of a break in at a business in Prince George's County found the building had been struck by a vehicle.

The incident was reported around 2:51 a.m. in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue in the Coral Hills part of the county.

Police say the business was closed at the time of the break-in and no injuries were reported.

The building has since been deemed unsafe by building inspectors and detectives are working to determine what, if anything, was stolen. No suspects have been identified at this time.