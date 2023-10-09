Prince George's County police investigating after man found shot to death in roadway

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Red Top Road off East-West Highway in Chillum around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 9 to investigate the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any additional details at this time and detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case.

Anyone with information should call Prince George’s County CrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.