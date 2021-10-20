Prince George's County police confirm shooting at same location as funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince George's County police confirmed a man was shot in Lanham at the same location where a funeral was taking place Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 9600 block of Good Luck Road around 2 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
Once on scene, officers located an adult male victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Detectives do not believe this to be random. Officials confirmed for FOX 5 that the shooting happened at the same location as a funeral.
Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case.
If anyone has any information, please call 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.