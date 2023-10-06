Prince George's County Police arrest 3 suspects in string of thefts across county

Police have arrested and charged three suspects linked to a string of thefts targeting businesses in the county.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Quassan Parker, 26-year-old Tyquan McKenzie and 18-year-old Donyae Parker of District Heights.

During a routine patrol, officers observed an SUV wanted in connection with multiple thefts. The officer conducted a stop on the SUV which was being driven by Quassan Parker. After further investigation, detectives charged him with multiple thefts. McKenzie and Donyae Parker were arrested shortly after.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Retrieved stolen merchandise

All three suspects live together at a home in the 2000 block of Brooks Drive. Investigators obtained a search warrant for their apartment, an estimated $10,000 worth of merchandise was recovered from the apartment.

A second search warrant was obtained for another residence linked to the suspects. Additional stolen merchandise was recovered from that home as well. Police say the suspects were selling the stolen items online or by word of mouth.

This remains an open investigation. Additional charges are possible.