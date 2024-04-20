Prince George’s County man wins $30,000, nearly trashed ticket

A Prince George's County man won $30,000 after nearly throwing the winning ticket away.

Bowie resident Jorge Baez Ventura had a winning FAST PLAY BATTLESHIP ticket in his possession for five days and nearly trashed it before discovering he won a $30,000 top prize.

The retired contractor bought a $3 ticket at the Hampton Mall Exxon in Capitol Heights, Maryland. He bought $20 worth of scratch-offs that day and won $3. Ventura used his $3 prize to buy the FAST PLAY BATTLESHIP ticket.

Related article

He won the first of 10 top prizes in the game, which went on sale in 2023. According to the Maryland Lottery, Ventura called his daughter to tell her how lucky and excited he was, explaining he nearly threw away the prize-winning ticket.

Ventura told Lottery officials that he plans to use his winnings to take care of his family, which includes four children and his wife. He also plans to visit the Dominican Republic.

Hampton Mall Exxon located at 8901 Central Avenue in Capitol Heights will receive a $300 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning FAST PLAY ticket worth $30,000.

The Maryland Lottery contributed to this report.